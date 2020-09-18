Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,032.76

Shares of Gooch & Housego plc (LON:GHH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,032.76 and traded as high as $1,120.00. Gooch & Housego shares last traded at $1,055.00, with a volume of 5,534 shares trading hands.

GHH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Gooch & Housego in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Gooch & Housego in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $264.18 million and a PE ratio of 56.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,034.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,032.76.

Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.

