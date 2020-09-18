Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.61

Shares of Surgical Innovations Group Plc (LON:SUN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.61 and traded as high as $1.80. Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 1,557,929 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83.

About Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution. The SI Brand segment researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes SI branded minimally invasive devices.

