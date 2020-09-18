$210.70 Million in Sales Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will report sales of $210.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $206.00 million and the highest is $215.39 million. Albany International posted sales of $271.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year sales of $887.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $887.00 million to $887.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $914.13 million, with estimates ranging from $897.00 million to $931.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $225.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.28 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sidoti lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,421,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,457,000 after acquiring an additional 551,131 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,272,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albany International by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 915,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,350,000 after purchasing an additional 177,895 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Albany International by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 576,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 162,779 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIN opened at $53.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.40. Albany International has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $92.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.49%.

Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

