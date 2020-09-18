Basf (ETR:BAS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.70

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.70 and traded as high as $55.42. Basf shares last traded at $55.15, with a volume of 2,181,594 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on BAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.94 ($63.46).

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €50.94 and a 200 day moving average of €48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

