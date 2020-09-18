Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tremont Mortgage Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of TRMT opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 14.89 and a quick ratio of 14.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $24.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.65. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $6.86.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 60.51%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

