Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,329.69

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,329.69 and traded as high as $1,670.00. Oxford Instruments shares last traded at $1,610.00, with a volume of 73,497 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OXIG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,395 ($18.23) to GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,415.83 ($18.50).

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,497.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,329.69. The firm has a market cap of $919.10 million and a P/E ratio of 27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.