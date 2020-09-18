Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Down 11.2% in August

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,200 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 413,400 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 551,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:AQB opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 5.48. Aquabounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.63.
Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Security LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 14,253,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177,159 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 651,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 88,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AQB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.
About Aquabounty Technologies
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.
