Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Down 11.2% in August

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,200 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 413,400 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 551,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 5.48. Aquabounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.63.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk acquired 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,009,200 shares of company stock worth $10,023,000. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Security LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 14,253,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177,159 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 651,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 88,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AQB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

About Aquabounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

