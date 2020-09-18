Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARAV. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Aravive from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aravive by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 19,653 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aravive by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Aravive by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 82,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

ARAV opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Aravive has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $15.62.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Equities research analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

