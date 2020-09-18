Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASFI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Asta Funding during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Asta Funding during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Asta Funding during the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Asta Funding by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 454,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 54,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Asta Funding from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of ASFI stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. Asta Funding has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55.

Asta Funding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the consumer receivables business in the United States, Puerto Rico, and South America. It operates through three segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, and Social Security Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment is involved in purchasing, managing, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including judgment receivables, which are accounts where outside attorneys secure judgments directly against the consumer; charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; and semi-performing receivables that are accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators.

