TheStreet Lowers Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Methode Electronics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE:MEI opened at $27.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 24,023 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

