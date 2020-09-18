$155.80 Million in Sales Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will report $155.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.51 million to $158.90 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $155.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $640.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $631.74 million to $648.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $695.52 million, with estimates ranging from $684.00 million to $707.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $169.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.78 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHEN. BidaskClub cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

SHEN opened at $47.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $59.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 363.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 14.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

