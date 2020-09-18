Barclays Reiterates Hold Rating for Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $88.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.12% from the stock’s previous close.

IMMU has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

IMMU stock opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. Immunomedics has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $86.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 3.42.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that Immunomedics will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,417,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Immunomedics by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Immunomedics by 349.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 186,115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Immunomedics by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,206,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

