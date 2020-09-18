Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) to announce $33.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Progenity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.94 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year sales of $110.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.96 million to $122.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $166.86 million, with estimates ranging from $110.41 million to $196.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Progenity.

Get Progenity alerts:

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($6.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($5.28). The company had revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PROG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Progenity in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progenity in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Progenity in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Progenity in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $900,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Progenity stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. Progenity has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progenity (PROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.