Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 875

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 875 ($11.43) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ANTO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price (up previously from GBX 965 ($12.61)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 917.69 ($11.99).

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,091 ($14.26) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,085.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 895.67. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 575 ($7.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,148.50 ($15.01).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

