Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Dover Corp Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Dover in a report issued on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $115.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.66 and a 200-day moving average of $96.95. Dover has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dover by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Dover by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

