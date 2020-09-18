Wedbush Comments on M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of M.D.C. in a research report issued on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.91. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s FY2021 earnings at $6.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $886.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.74 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 14.75%. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BofA Securities raised shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $47.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. M.D.C. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

In other M.D.C. news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 110,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $4,940,239.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,652.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,363,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,355,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 864,771 shares of company stock valued at $38,604,311 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,047,000 after purchasing an additional 91,592 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,895,000 after purchasing an additional 796,773 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth $37,057,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,006,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 558,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,259,000 after purchasing an additional 117,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

