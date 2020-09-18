Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report issued on Monday, September 14th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMG. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

NYSE SMG opened at $154.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.85. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.08.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $294,274.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,838.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $1,237,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,689,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,137,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,800 shares of company stock worth $8,498,725 in the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 55.48%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

