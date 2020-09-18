Analysts Offer Predictions for Cimarex Energy Co’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.21 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XEC. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

XEC stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 66.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 24.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at $66,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at $80,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

