BP (LON:BP) PT Set at GBX 370 by UBS Group

BP (LON:BP) has been given a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 530 ($6.93) price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 397 ($5.19).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 252.15 ($3.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 276.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 306.89. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 537 ($7.02).

In related news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £313.20 ($409.25).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

