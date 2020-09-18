AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Cut to “Underperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AOCIF. CIBC upgraded AutoCanada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from $13.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOCIF opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $13.44.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

