Citigroup Downgrades Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) to Neutral

Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNKXF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bankia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Bankia from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BNKXF stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. Bankia has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.15.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking and Business Banking segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

