Federated Hermes Inc. Has $841,000 Stock Position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 38.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,154,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,951,000 after purchasing an additional 320,841 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth approximately $11,606,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 26.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 836,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 172,753 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 9.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,432,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,725,000 after purchasing an additional 120,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth approximately $6,320,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKH shares. Sidoti raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Black Hills from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.44. Black Hills Corp has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $87.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.62%.

In other news, CEO Linden R. Evans purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,048.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $165,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

