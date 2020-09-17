Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 215.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 59.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678 over the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $250.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.32. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $256.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.23.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

