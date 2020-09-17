Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 219 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 215.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 59.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $250.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $256.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.06 and its 200 day moving average is $149.32. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.23.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

