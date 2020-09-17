Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 496 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Black Hills by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 59,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Black Hills by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 29,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.22 per share, with a total value of $53,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,908.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $165,400 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKH opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average of $60.44. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.26. Black Hills Corp has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $87.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKH. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Hills from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

