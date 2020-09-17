FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $298.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $265.00.

FDX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $297.00 price objective (up from $233.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $250.23.

FDX stock opened at $250.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.06 and a 200-day moving average of $149.32. FedEx has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $256.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $399,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 215.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 59.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

