Permanens Capital L.P. Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.1% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Microsoft by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $205.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,551.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.80. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

