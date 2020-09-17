Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,611,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,275,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 308,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

NYSE AME opened at $102.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $103.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $1,675,456.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,550.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $1,011,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,501,192.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,109 shares of company stock worth $12,106,094. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

