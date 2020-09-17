Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 6,253 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,168 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Microsoft by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705,657 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Microsoft by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $205.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.51 and its 200-day moving average is $187.80. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1,551.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

