Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Trimmed by SWS Partners

SWS Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.0% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 165,168 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 5,503 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Microsoft by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 10,928 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

Shares of MSFT opened at $205.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,551.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

