Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,862 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,029 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 11.0% of Estabrook Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $58,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 10,928 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,901 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,541,036 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $517,127,000 after purchasing an additional 201,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $205.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.51 and a 200-day moving average of $187.80. The stock has a market cap of $1,551.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

