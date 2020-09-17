GM Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GM Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,364 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,447 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after acquiring an additional 471,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,999 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,337,453,000 after buying an additional 1,251,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus upped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

Shares of MSFT opened at $205.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,551.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

