Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FBHS. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 135,600 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $10,289,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 12,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $911,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 264,571 shares of company stock valued at $20,471,174 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $86.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

