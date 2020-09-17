Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s Largest Position

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,323,347 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 399,969 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.6% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,083,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $205.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.80. The company has a market cap of $1,551.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.