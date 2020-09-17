Auxano Advisors LLC Has $14.70 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,233 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 12.2% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.3% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

Shares of MSFT opened at $205.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,551.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.51 and its 200-day moving average is $187.80. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

