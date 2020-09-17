Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 90,350 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,856,351 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 90,350 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.4% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $581,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Microsoft by 105.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after buying an additional 10,705,657 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after buying an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Microsoft by 257.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,832,000 after buying an additional 3,530,518 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $205.05 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,551.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.