Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,901 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.1% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Microsoft by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Microsoft by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,518 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $205.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,551.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

