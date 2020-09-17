Adobe’s (ADBE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their buy rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $562.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Adobe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $486.42.

Shares of ADBE opened at $476.00 on Wednesday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total value of $5,599,780.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.08, for a total value of $2,180,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,568,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,983 shares of company stock worth $39,560,726 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672,342 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,775,156,000 after purchasing an additional 263,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,855,000 after acquiring an additional 452,565 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,501,000 after acquiring an additional 212,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,634,034,000 after acquiring an additional 180,710 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

