Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given a $560.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price objective on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating and set a $375.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $486.42.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $476.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $228.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total transaction of $5,599,780.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,983 shares of company stock worth $39,560,726 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 191.4% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 37.3% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

