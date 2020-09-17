Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,739 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Schneider Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in SM Energy by 376.1% in the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 4,547,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SM Energy by 36.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,195 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter worth $1,578,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in SM Energy by 5,230.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 877,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 894,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 93.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,208,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 582,555 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

NYSE:SM opened at $2.11 on Thursday. SM Energy Co has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $241.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 5.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.50 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy Co will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

