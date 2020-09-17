Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,410 Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,641,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after acquiring an additional 31,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,747,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,218,000 after buying an additional 40,432 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 33.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 358,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 90,175 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 164,488 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $1,327,418.16. Also, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $192,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

VKTX stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 2.00. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VKTX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

