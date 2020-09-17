Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,449,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $393,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of MRTX opened at $162.56 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $165.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.09.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.45.

In related news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

