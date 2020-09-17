First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 32,736 Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 69,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 11,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 719,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 168,092 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 557.4% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 206,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 174,705 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28. The company has a market cap of $832.00 million, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

