Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,569 Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 63.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 684,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,537,000 after purchasing an additional 264,304 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at $2,366,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at $55,635,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at $10,092,000.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $910,398.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,979,633.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $317,086.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,413.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,237 shares of company stock worth $5,113,571. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $68.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -58.73 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52. Silk Road Medical Inc has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $70.31.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SILK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

