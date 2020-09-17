Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 719.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 1,280.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of HZO opened at $24.19 on Thursday. MarineMax Inc has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $523.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.86. MarineMax had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MarineMax Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

HZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on MarineMax from $23.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 71,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $1,656,075.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $173,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,020,777 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.