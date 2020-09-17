Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,910 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,070,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after buying an additional 82,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 40,593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 572,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,457,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 210,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 46,233 shares during the period. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEO opened at $8.21 on Thursday. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. Company Profile

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

