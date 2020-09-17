Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 191 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CP opened at $301.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $312.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.21 and its 200 day moving average is $251.35.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

