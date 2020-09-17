Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,454,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.90% of Skechers USA worth $390,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Skechers USA by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 272,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 106,800 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Skechers USA by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 65,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48,840 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Skechers USA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,426,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $640,970,000 after acquiring an additional 251,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SKX opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71. Skechers USA Inc has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $44.50.
SKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.68.
Skechers USA Profile
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
