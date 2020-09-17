Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,454,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.90% of Skechers USA worth $390,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Skechers USA by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 272,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 106,800 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Skechers USA by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 65,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48,840 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Skechers USA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,426,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $640,970,000 after acquiring an additional 251,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

NYSE:SKX opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71. Skechers USA Inc has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. Skechers USA had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $729.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

Skechers USA Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.