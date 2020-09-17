Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $207,000 Position in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,992 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Petmed Express were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Petmed Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Petmed Express by 99.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Petmed Express by 2,152.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Petmed Express by 41.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Petmed Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Petmed Express alerts:

In other Petmed Express news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,760,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $602.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.68. Petmed Express Inc has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average is $32.66.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.96 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.41%. Petmed Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Petmed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised Petmed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Petmed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

See Also: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS).

Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.