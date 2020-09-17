Vanguard Group Inc. Has $365.31 Million Stock Holdings in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,092,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.35% of Power Integrations worth $365,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

POWI stock opened at $54.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.00. Power Integrations Inc has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $163,857.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,543 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,250.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $180,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,501.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,971 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

